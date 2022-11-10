Dancehall King Shatta Wale has called the bluff of his former employee, Bulldog, who has filed a writ to make him answerable for some comments on the alleged murder of artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

Recall Shatta, in a lengthy rant, suggested Bulldog has an involvement in the slaying of Fennec in his Manet Garden house in March 2014.

The allegation, Bulldog, real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has taken seriously and he is taking Shatta on legally.

The writ, among other things, demanded the artiste to render an unqualified retraction and unreserved apology for the comments which has been described as malicious and defamatory.

Shatta is also expected to, on seven consecutive days, publish the said apology on all his social media pages or accounts.

But, he is yet to fulfill any of the requirements, rather, he has taken to his social media pages to mock his former employee.

He teased that he is ready to face him fair and square in court.

In another post on Facebook, he said he is enjoying the baseless talks about him on the online space.

RELATED

Bulldog sues Shatta Wale for defamation

I’m the master of this game – Bulldog tells Shatta Wale…