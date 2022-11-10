Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon, has officially filed his nomination for the National Organiser position.

The fully completed nomination forms were submitted at the NDC Headquarters at Adabraka-Accra on Wednesday.

Supporters of Chief Biney, identified as the Chief Organiser, stormed the party office in excitement and jubilation to submit the form on his behalf.

Chief Biney believes it is about time the NDC gets people who can help to recapture power in 2024, adding he has risen through various ranks of the party and is the best bet for the position.

The Deputy National Organiser added that he has great confidence in his track record and fully believes his three strategic plans will be enough to convince the electorate to give him the position.

The three strategic plans have been listed under strengthening structures, security and support.

Mr Biney is seeking to unseat his incumbent boss, Joshua Akamba in the election scheduled for December 17, 2022.