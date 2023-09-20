Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has shown gratitude to Stonebwoy for setting a date for his concert two days to his Freedom Wave Concert, scheduled for December 25, 2023.

According to him, the controversy has given his show the needed publicity on social media.

This was after Stonebwoy announced December 22 as date for his December concert on his Instagram page.

The Into the Future hitmaker, announcing his concert explained that he is set to hold a three-themed concert comprising “ASHAIMAN TO THE WORLD FESTIVAL + 5TH DIMENSION HOME COMING + BHIM CONCERT” at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December respectively.

ASHAIMAN TO THE WORLD FESTIVAL + 5TH DIMENSION HOME COMING + BHIM CONCERT – Let’s take it to the Accra Sports Stadium 🏟️ FRIDAY 22 DEC 23#BHIMCONCERT23 #BF23 #5DHOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/oFGOeaFs4P — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) September 15, 2023

This angered Shatta Wale who is billed to perform at the same venue on December 25.

After expressing his disgust and even threatened to physically assault Stonebwoy, the controversial musician is now seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The “My Level” crooner lauded Stonebwoy for giving him free publicity and hype for his 25th December Freedom Wave Concert..

This hype is good for 25th papa 😂😂😂



Shatta movement let’s go to our normal lyric war🔥🔥🔥😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 20, 2023

SHATTA IS THE PLAN 🤞🏽

SHAME ON YOU ALL RUNNING AWAY FROM THE TRUTH !!😂😂#SHATTA360 pic.twitter.com/QKdgsxVRrG — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s manager, in a riposte on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show debunked Shatta’s accusations saying they had booked the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of him.

