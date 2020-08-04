Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has surprised controversial social media personality, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, with $50,000 equivalent to GH¢ 287K.

The money was a gift for her birthday which she celebrated on July 18, 2020.

A video, sighted on Instagram, which captured the duo mostly described as ‘besties’ in a fan moment, saw Miss Odo ask Shatta Wale for her birthday present.

“Charles, You know my birthday came and you haven’t yet given me my birthday money,” she queried.

In response, Shatta Wale was seen picking bundles of dollar notes as he said: “That is why I was planning to give you this. This thing is like $50,000, take it.”

Elated miss Odo, who saw the moment as too good to be true, questioned Shatta Wale if he was serious, cautioning she was not going to give him back the money if the camera goes off.

Watch the video below: