Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gone live on Instagram to give away cash gifts to 50 Shatta Movement fans.

According to him, giving back to society in such dire times would aid the less-privileged to purchase some foodstuff among other items that would be necessary for them as they stay home.

He took to the digital platform earlier to announce the kind gesture saying:

Will be going live on IG to do a few giveaways to my fans… 200GHC each to 50 fans for the weekend!! #Staysafe #staystrong

