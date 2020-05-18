Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has waded into ongoing feuds between some musicians in Ghana, saying Strongman, the rapper, cannot compare himself to Medikal.

Shatta has described Medikal as coming from the streets and knows more than Strongman.

He has also said Medikal is richer than Strongman hence there was no need for him to battle the “Transformer” hitmaker.

Strongman right now he dey come up. Medikal he dey street, he dey do business for street. you get me? So e no be sey now he dey come show somebody sey he get money. You understand me? Yeah that be what I dey mean [SIC], Shatta Wale said in pidgin language.

Wading onto the feud happening in the female rap industry between Eno Barony, Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz and Sister Debbie, Shatta Wale encouraged the duo to continue because he was enjoying it.

He appealed to Ghanaians to allow him to beef other artistes in like manner in order to shake up the entertainment space.

But Eno and the girls, I am enjoying it… that is how you guys have to also let us enjoy our beef, he wrote.

Shatta Wale had his manager, Bulldog, by him when he made his comments.

Watch the video above.