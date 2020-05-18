Director of Accra Great Olympics, Mr Fred Pappoe says he is optimistic the newly constituted board of the club will lead the club to success.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions have named a new 10-member board which comprises football administrators with rich experience.

According to the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, the new board will steer the club to success.

“I am very happy with the new Great Olympics board,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The personalities on the board are people with rich football experience and know what to do to revive the club.

“I am confident they will succeed at the Great Olympics,” he added.

The board members are Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Alhaji Tallal Fatal, Oloboi Commodore, Nik Amarteifio, Kwame Asuah Takyi, Professor Albert Sackey, Perry Doku, Ambassador Richard Oblitey Solomon and Kwesi Austin as Secretary.

However, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio retained his position as the board chairman.