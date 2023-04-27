Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has accepted to fight rapper Sarkodie and will beat the latter like his own son.

Taking to Twitter, Shatta Wale, however, requested there should be $2 million bet as the winning prize.

This, he noted, will be what will take him to the arena, stating the organisers should call him when they are ready with the money.

The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am 🤣



Am down but make them put $2million as winning price ..

If they make ready with the money make them call me !! https://t.co/KPtHobh9PD — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 25, 2023

Sarkodie jokingly threw in a boxing bout challenge at the Ghana Professional Boxing League held at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Sunday.

The rapper who at the event opened up on his history to the surprise of patrons asked the organisers to hold a similar event for him and Shatta Wale.

The platform he said he believed will help him prove himself to the world.