About 16 houses have been set ablaze at Sogbum, a farming community in the Chereponi District of the Northeast Region, in a renewed dispute.

This ensued between the Konkombas and Anufors on Monday over a parcel of land.

Scores of residents have been displaced following the incident while others have also fled in search of safety at Gushegu and neighbouring communities.

Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf reports security personnel have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

The Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, is also expected to visit the community with a team from the National Disaster Management Organisation to access the situation and how best they can support the victims.