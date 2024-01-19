Round 21 of the 2023-24 Serie A, will be must-watch action for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with matches running across Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 January 2024.

This round of Serie A matches has been reduced to just six fixtures, with the balance of four clashes to be played from mid to late February. The focus for now will fall on Juventus’ trip to Stadio Comunale Via del Mare to face Lecce in the late kick-off on Sunday 21 January, as the Bianconeri look to take advantage of title rivals Internazionale being inactive.

“Remaining attached to Inter is part of [Juve manager] Massimiliano Allegri’s masterpiece,” said former Nerazzurri coach Andrea Stramaccioni. “The feeling of Inter’s performance is that the three points they score are always full three, while those of Juventus often come with great suffering.”

The weekend’s action opens on the evening of Saturday 20 January with Roma hosting Verona, followed by AC Milan visiting Udinese.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho believes he and his team are not being recognised for the good work they are doing this season: “I think people should talk about Roma with respect for all that we are doing. The staff, the players, the work we are doing with the difficulties we have is remarkable,” said the Portuguese tactician.

Meanwhile, Milan star Rafael Leao has rejected the notion that he is set to leave the Rossoneri: “There is nothing better than playing at home, especially in a place like San Siro. It’s difficult to express it in words, I don’t think the feeling I feel can be described with just one word. The fans are fantastic, I hope they never change because we need them.”

Sunday, aside from the Lecce v Juve match, also sees Frosinone host Cagliari, and strugglers Empoli and Salernitana will tackle Monza and Genoa respectively.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 20 January

19:00: Roma v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Udinese v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 21 January

13:30: Frosinone v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Empoli v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Salernitana v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Lecce v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Postponed to February

– Bologna v Fiorentina

– Torino v Lazio

– Sassuolo v Napoli

– Internazionale v Atalanta