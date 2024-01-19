Premier League action will take centre stage for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 21 matches from the 2023-24 season from Saturday 20 to Monday 22 January 2024.

Round 21 of the Premier League will be completed this weekend, starting out on the afternoon of Saturday 20 January with a London derby between Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The Gunners have lost their last two league matches (at the hands of capital city teams West Ham United and Fulham) but manager Mikel Arteta insists there is “no panic”.

“It’s about trying to do more, do better and win games,” said the Spaniard. “If the team plays like this, they are going to win lots of games.”

Saturday evening sees Brentford host Nottingham Forest, while Sunday’s two clashes pit Sheffield United against West Ham United, as well as Liverpool facing a tricky trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

The Reds are working hard to remain competitive across all competitions this season, according to captain Virgil van Dijk: “This is the kind of challenge that you accept when you join a club like Liverpool. If you win a trophy, you then have to focus on the next one.

“Win most of your games and you have to work out how you can improve in order to win more. Put yourself in a good position and you have to work even harder so that you can put yourself in an even better one. This is why you can never get carried away.”

The round closes out on the evening of Monday 22 January with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia says they need to keep up their recent high standards of performance.

“It’s been very good [Wolves’ recent form] and I’m proud that I’ve been able to achieve that, because it’s very important for me that I can help the team, whether that is with assists or by scoring goals,” said Sarabia. “But I only think about the team and all I want to do is help the team to win points.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 20 January

14:30: Arsenal v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Brentford v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 21 January

16:00: Sheffield United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Bournemouth v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 22 January

21:45: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League