SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where Barcelona’s visit to Estadio Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis early on Sunday night is the pick of matches.

Barca are fighting to remain relevant in the title picture, while Betis are trying to finish in the top six and secure European football for next season.

“This year Barça begins to celebrate 125 years of history with more strength than ever, with an encouraging and exciting present and future that we want to share with all the members and fans with the new Espai Barça, the stage of dreams where all our sports will have a place, the football, basketball, handball, hockey, futsal and amateur sports, which represent the daily life of our essences,” said Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Real Madrid, who have positioned themselves as the favourites to win the title, will be in action late on Sunday afternoon when they host Almeria – as Los Blancos continue to be inspired by the brilliance of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

“Great players, great moments are always associated with great titles. And you want to add to that story,” said the English player. “Not many players have the opportunity to play for such a big club. You have to be at a certain level in terms of quality and mentality, and being given that responsibility seems like a great privilege to me.

“Every day I come I try to work hard to be the best possible. The goal when you come to Real Madrid is to win all the trophies several times, it is really the expectation. Great players, great moments are always associated with great titles. And you want to add to that story.”

The round also features Atletico Madrid visiting Granada, Valencia hosting Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo tackling Real Sociedad, Girona looking to continue their fairytale season with a clash at home to Sevilla, and Monday’s round-closer sees Villarreal welcome Mallorca to Estadio de la Ceramica.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 19 January

22:00: Alaves v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 20 January

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Granada v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Valencia v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 21 January

15:00: Osasuna v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Madrid v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Betis v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Girona v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 22 January

22:00: Villarreal v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga