Celebrated actress and TV personality, Selly Galley, turns a year older today, September 25, 2021.

To commemorate the day, the actress has dropped stunning photos to excite her teeming fans.

The amazing photos, which have got fans talking, saw the actress rock elegant white and black gowns as she stylishly pose for the camera.

To further express how excited she was about the new milestone, she took to her Instagram page to share what she described as an encounter with God in 2021.

According to her, it was such a beautiful and emotional experience filled with joy and sorrow but made her understand God better.

Though she did not go much into the details of the encounter, she stated: I pray everyday to have the courage to be able to share my amazing miracle, the timing, and my entire story. How God decided to show off with me.

ALSO READ:

To show me He exists. The things He can do is beyond comprehension.

And I know He’ll lead the way when the time is just right for me to share to inspire.

I turn a year older today. And I just want you to pray with me, to Thank Jehovah for His favour on my life and my family. Indeed There is a God!

Fans and followers have massively reacted to the actress’ post amid prayers and goodwill messages for her.