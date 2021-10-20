Suspected robbers have gunned down a security man who was guarding the office of A2 Enterprise, an aluminium products dealership venture at Santase-Kokoben in Kumasi.

Bosompem Andoh, 49, was found dead, with stab wounds and his body dragged inside the shop.

Owner of the shops say the robbers made away with GHC 89, 000 and a power generator.

The robbers, according to reports, also broke into a private Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water vending shop and made away with GHC 8,000.00.

