Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has declared Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a ‘political Hushpuppi’.

According to him, Dr Bawumia deceived the people of the Central Region with the promise of constructing a harbour which he believed will be helpful to the inhabitants of the area.

The promise, Chief Biney said, secured Dr Bawumia and his NPP party, massive votes in the area during the 2020 election only for President Nana Akufo-Addo to now say they didn’t make any such promise.

Chief Biney’s comment follows the President’s interview on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM where he was asked about the progress of the harbour project promised at the manifesto launch in August 2020.

Dr Bawumia at the event said: “For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”

But, President Akufo-Addo, in his recent interview as part of a two-day tour in the area, said: The commitment was never to build a harbour; it was to build a landing site.

The President’s comment, Chief Biney contends, is a disappointment to the people of Cape Coast, adding it wouldn’t have been communicated at the event if that wasn’t the plan.

“People in Central Region are highly disappointed because after they made the promise, they now don’t know who said what. If Bawumia gave the promise and Akufo-Addo is now saying otherwise, how different is Bawumia from Hushpuppi who was arrested for fraud?” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

