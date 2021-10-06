The Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party government of supervising thievery.

Chief Biney was commenting on the disappearance of litres of fuel from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in the studios of Adom 106.3 FM during the station’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

A statement from the TOR has said some 105,927 litres of gas oil got missing from its custody on September 4, 2021, with some 18 drums also getting missing subsequently.

The circumstances of the lost litres of gas oil, Chief Biney contends, are mind-boggling, especially when the items are not what he described as packs of Cigarettes.

The NDC man is particularly baffled by the loss as, according to him, there is a whole process that one must go through before he or she could load goods out of TOR.

On the issue of the interdiction of some 13 staff of TOR in relation to loss, Chief Biney compared the action to shut the door after the thief has bolted.

He laid the blame at the doorstep at the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of TOR and to a larger extent, the Akufo-Addo government.

He also described the happenings at TOR as organised crime, saying TOR is not easily accessible to ordinary people hence it can only take organised criminals to perpetrate such crimes.

He recalled a similar happening around a company known as Movenpina, revealing that TOR is yet to pay for the losses.

Watch the attached video for more of his submissions.