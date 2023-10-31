A private security guard has been fatally shot by armed robbers, with another injured at the Total-5 fuel filling station, opposite the All Nations University campus along Koforidua-Akwadum to Suhum road in the Eastern region.

The incident, characterised by ruthless violence, occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The armed robbery gang executed their criminal act with precision, descending on the Total 5 service station in what appeared to be a well-planned heist.

The security guard on duty, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, became the first victim of this brazen robbery.

The armed robbers, without hesitation, fatally shot the security guard, killing him instantly.

The terror of the robbery extended to another individual, identified as the brother of the service station’s manager.

This individual suffered gunshot wounds during the ordeal, but swift action was taken to ensure he received the necessary medical attention at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Despite the quick response and deployment of armed police personnel by the Effiduase District Police Command, the robbers managed to escape before their arrival at the scene.

However, the police investigators are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice.

They are meticulously gathering evidence, conducting interviews with witnesses, and working tirelessly to track down the suspects responsible for this reprehensible act.

The local police are now reaching out to the nearby communities for assistance in this ongoing investigation, encouraging cooperation from the public to aid in the pursuit of justice.

The lifeless body of the security guard has been transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Fuel filling stations have recently become targets of armed robbers in the Eastern region.

Yilo Krobo Municipality recorded the second fuel station robbery attack on October 24, 2023.

The robbery gang targeted the Gaso fuel filling station and a mobile money vendor in the heart of the municipality, situated approximately 200 meters away from SP GAS filling station, where a similar robbery occurred in the same horrifying modus operandi on October 11, 2023, at about 7:30 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the four armed robbers, including a female, executed their deadly mission in less than 8 minutes amid the firing of sporadic warning shots.

Armed with pump-action guns, they managed to make off with an undisclosed sum of money from the Gaso Filling station, in addition to a substantial amount of GHc 28,000 from the mobile money vendor.

No arrests have been made.

