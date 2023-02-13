Ghanaians may go all out for Valentine’s Day but their musical choices seem to betray their real feelings as Future’s Worst Day, which literally refers to Valentine’s Day as the worst day of the year, is their top song leading into the day.

According to Spotify data which tracks how the popularity of songs is spiking leading into the day, more and more Ghanaians are listening to Future’s ‘WORST DAY’ – a song which features the line “Valentine’s day, the worst day, got too many to please”.

Thankfully, the rest of Ghana’s favourite songs heading into Valentine’s Day are injecting a bit more of the romance back into things.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’, – which talks about the singer’s infatuation with a girl he met at a party, is the song that has seen the biggest spike in streams in Ghana during this love season.

Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s song ‘Obiaa’ might also be the perfect song to say I love you. The song, which captures love, affection, intimacy and attachment to a lover, has also seen a major spike in popularity..

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ also made its way into the list of the spiking songs in the country capturing the despair and pain that Adele is so well known for portraying in her music.

Whether they’re fed up with love, feeling those early pangs of infatuation or in the grief stages of love- the data shows that Ghanaians are feeling all the feels when it comes to music.

Top spiking songs include:

Blend

If you would rather skip making your own playlists and have Spotify make one tailored specifically to you and that special someone, then Blend should be your go to. Blend brings together the musical tastes of two or more people, using Spotify’s personalisation and collaborative tools, to create a playlist based on your musical tastes.

Here’s how you can create your own Blend:

1. Navigate to the “search” tab on the Spotify app

2. Type “Blend” into the search bar, and click the “Blend” genre that shows as the first result

3. Select “Create a Blend” – this will take you to a page that prompts you to invite your friends

4. Click “invite”

5. Either copy the share link, or choose the app on which you’d like to share your Blend link, and share

the link with the Spotify user or users that you’d like to create a Blend with

6. When the user/s click the link, they’ll be invited to join the Blend playlist

7. Enjoy your Blend!

Each Blend comes with a percentage taste match, and if you would like to know what your taste match says about your musical compatibility, then check out this Instagram post.