A ravaging fire on Thursday evening swept through several houses at Abuakwa Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Eight shops have also been destroyed by the fire.

The fire whose cause is not immediately known is reported to have started from a shop nearby and spread quickly to other parts.

Though no casualties were recorded, properties running into thousands of cedis were lost to the fire with nothing to salvage.

Victims looked on helpless as their properties got destroyed.

Despite several calls placed to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), victims lamented havoc had been wreaked before their arrival.

