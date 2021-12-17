SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 18 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 December 2021.

The top pick from this round of Premier League action is the meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in North London on the evening of Sunday 19 December. Tottenham are still finding their identity and a new way of playing under manager Antonio Conte, while Liverpool are very much the finished product under Jurgen Klopp and looking to keep up their drive for the title.

“Tottenham has world-class club structures. The team must be up to it. Today there is a gap between investments made by the company and sporting results. We have to fill it,” said Conte. “The team is young and has a lot of room for improvement, but the competition is fierce with the four giants Chelsea, City, Liverpool, United, and then Arsenal, West Ham, Everton.”

Another key clash on Sunday sees Everton host Leicester City at Goodison Park, with both teams looking to spark some momentum heading into the New Year after indifferent first halves of the 2021-22 season.

“We can understand the frustration of the fans but we are also frustrated,” said Toffees boss Rafael Benitez. “If we consider what we did at the beginning of the season, we saw enough quality to know we can be doing much better. When we have everyone available, I am confident we will do it again.”

The round opens on Saturday afternoon with Manchester United hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, as the Red Devils look to make progress under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, while the early-evening kick-offs are headlined by Watford hosting Crystal Palace in a clash which will feature African stars such as Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Wilfried Zaha.

Saturday’s late game is also a potential thriller, as Leeds United welcome Arsenal to Elland Road and look to claim a major scalp, while title-chasers Manchester City and Chelsea will have to wait for Sunday afternoon for their away clashes against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Premier League broadcast details, 18-19 December 2021

All times CAT

Saturday 18 December

14:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Goal Rush – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

17:00: Aston Villa v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Southampton v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

17:00: Watford v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport OTT2

17:00: West Ham United v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Leeds United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 19 December