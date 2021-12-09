Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has warned its caterers in the various basic schools not to provide meals beyond Friday, December 10, 2021.

The message of caution comes in the wake of a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) for teachers to stay an extra week.

The extension is to facilitate the writing of the maiden edition of the National Standardised Test for all primary four pupils.

But GSFP has emphasised it will not be responsible for any meal provided beyond December 10, 2021.

However, it has assured that the Controller and Accountant General is mobilising the needed funds for the payment of their second term bills and other arrears as soon as possible.