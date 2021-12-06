The Ghana Education Service (GES) has scheduled the first edition of the National Standardised Test for December 17, 2021.

The exam, which forms part of the government’s quest to build a robust education system, will be written by 15, 391 schools nationwide.

With all primary four pupils in Ghana to be the first batch to undergo the just introduced initiative, 470,768 pupils are expected to participate.

It will be carried out in about 2,850 examination centres with a capacity of at least 200 pupils per centre.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the test does not only seek to improve learning outcomes but also reduce learning poverty across the country.

According to him, pupils waiting eleven years before they sit for their first national exam, Basic Education Certificate Examination, makes it too late to rectify the vast literacy poverty recorded yearly.

ALSO READ:

As such, periodic national exam on primary pupils will give the GES ample time to intervene in the lives of the children.

Read details from GES on the exams below: