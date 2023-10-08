A bus carrying student athletes from second cycle schools in the lower mid zone of the Volta region caught fire at Akatsi Agbedrafor junction on Saturday.

No student was injured but rather lost their luggage.

The bus, belonging to the Akatsi Senior High Technical School, was destroyed.

Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that, the student athletes from the lower mid south zone contingent gathered for the 47th inter zonal festival at Sogakpe.

The games ended on Friday, October 6, 2023 and the return was on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

On reaching Akatsi Agbedrafor junction, the bus developed a fault and caught fire.

The occupants were able to disembark with no one sustaining an injury.

The student athletes on board the bus were from Zone 9 which is made of about 10 schools as one contingent.