Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has revealed that cyberbullying is adversely affecting her mental health.

According to Mzbel, the hurtful comments, particularly on social media, continue to give her sleepless nights.

She made these comments on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz Saturday with Amelley Djosu.

“You go online and see things that people say about you, and you can’t sleep because you wish you could tell them your side, but you check out who they are, and you are like, I can’t even go tell this person my story, but then they are loud enough to make everybody believe that you are this person or that person. It really hurts,” she said.

On several occasions, the hip-hop songstress has restrained herself from responding to attacks on social media whenever controversies brew online.

Mzbel said she sometimes cry a lot seeing the negative stories about her, so she has decided not to pay attention to the tabloids.

The musician is not the only one affected by the negative posts. The ‘Edey Be’ hitmaker also added that her son sometimes gets disappointed with the blatant lies.

However, she said, “I am a strong woman, and I’m coping, but I cry a lot, and so now I try to avoid reading comments and paying attention to negative stories that are put out there about me.”