The Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his Deputies have signed the book of condolence to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the demise of his wife, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The delegation, which was led by Governor Dr Ernest Addison included Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor; Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor and Sandra Thompson, the Bank’s Secretary.

The delegation presented items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, and bottles of water to the beavered family.

The Governor described Mrs Kufuor as one of the former First Ladies who have contributed greatly to building Ghana.

“On behalf of the Bank of Ghana, I wish the entire family of former President Kufuor our sincere condolences. May the former First Lady Rest in Perfect Peace,” he said.

The late former First Lady died at her Peduase Residence on Sunday evening, October 1, 2023, at age 87.