The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat is expecting to spend some ¢85 million on an estimated 55,000 beneficiaries for the 2021/22 academic year, the Registrar, Kingsley Agyeman, has said.

The Registrar of the Secretariat made this known on Thursday at a press conference in Accra to announce the opening of the application portal for the next academic year beginning September.

Once opened, the application portal, which is for local tertiary, will be closed in three weeks’ time, thus, July 21, 2021.

“I must say that the ensuing academic year under review – 2021/2022, we are estimating to have successful candidates or beneficiaries of about 55,000 and we expect to spend ¢85million on this project,” Mr Agyeman noted.

He outlined the four steps application process new students who have entered the 2021/22 academic year would have to go through.

First applicants would have to create an account in a web browser through www.scholarshipgh.com. After creating the account, complete the online application form in the system and also undertake the online aptitude test also in the system.

When an applicant has successfully gone through the system, a code will be generated for them and a text message will also be sent, indicating to them when and where they will have their district scholarship interview.

Unsuccessful applicants in the 2020/21 academic year, according to the Registrar, can still apply for the coming year.

He told the press that: “Effective today, the portal is opened for the local tertiary application processes to begin.”

The portal is opened today for a 21-day duration, and so closes in three weeks’ time, 21st July, 2021.

“All successful candidates who benefitted from the 2020/2021 academic year, there are about 47,000 Ghanaians. All that you need to do is to log onto the system, www.scholarshipgh.com and click on the renewal button to renew your scholarship,” he added.

ALSO READ:

He continued: “You don’t have to go through the rigorous process you went through the last time. The necessary review processes will be done and if you are successful you will be notified.”

He announced that in the bid to link academia and industry, beneficiaries would have internship opportunities at their various districts, during vacations.

This will be done in partnership with the One District, One Factory initiative.

The Registrar touched on the rampant middle-men issue and warned that the Secretariat does not deal with middle-men.

He indicated that the processes of the scholarship have been very transparent such that people should not fall prey to fraudsters in the name of helping them gain scholarship.



“So, please, respectfully, report all activities of fraud to the police. I want the media to help us in this regard. Let’s prevent these activities by getting and bringing perpetrators to book,” he advised.