The Bole District Magistrate Court has adjourned an alleged rape case involving Ernest Ocloo, a teacher at the Sawla Senior High School to January 15, 2020.

The prosecutor, De-graft Adjei, who is also the Sawla District Police Commander, in his case said they were waiting for an advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been granted bail with investigation still ongoing.

Mr Ocloo was arrested on November 20, 2019 at the Sawla Senior High School in the Savannah Region over rape accusation by one of his students.

The victim, according to reports, complained of abdominal pains and was rushed to the Sawla Polyclinic by the head teacher of the school where medical reports confirmed the 19-year-old student had suffered some bruises due to the alleged rape.