The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised former President John Dramani Mahama for his ‘silence’ on Vigilantism and Related Offences Act (2019).

The act, which was passed in July this year, is geared towards curbing the acts of political vigilantism and electoral violence in the country.

READ: Poor voter turnout for district elections vindicates Akufo-Addo’s referendum withdrawal – MP

The Bill was laid and subsequently passed despite concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some civil society organisations that more work needed to be done.

For the NDC, the Bill was “unnecessary and a deliberate diversion to allow the governing NPP to continue to build its militia infrastructure ahead of the 2020 elections.”

But, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, expressed dissatisfaction at the silence of Mr Mahama on the new law citing a “lack of plan” on the NDC flagbearer’s part.