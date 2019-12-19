Dancehall musician, Samini, says he wants to become a lawyer apart from being a cemented musician in Ghana.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM ahead of his ‘Saminifest’ show scheduled for December 21 at Dansoman, the ‘My Own’ hitmaker said he would love to read law, Adomonline.com monitored.

He told Andy Dosty that with regards to his music career he would love to read intellectual property law, which deals with the rules for securing and enforcing legal rights to inventions, designs and artistic works.

According to him, he told his mum when he was a kid that he wants to study law so he believes the right time had come for him to embrace the calling.

“I always told my mum right from childhood that I want to be a lawyer and that is something I want to accomplish. I want to be a lawyer and read intellectual property law,” he said.