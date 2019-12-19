Former President John Mahama has been urged not to waste time in conceding defeat in the 2020 general election.

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, is convinced Mr Mahama will be retired in next year’s elections.

He was reacting to the former President’s call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to hand over peacefully should he lose the elections.

“I was also hopeful that, just as President Rawlings handed over a peaceful country to President Kufuor and he did same by handing over a peaceful country to President Atta Mills; I took over and handed over a peaceful country to President Akufo-Addo, he will hand over a peaceful country in January 2021,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Mr Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, said he is on a mission to rescue Ghana from the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo government.

But, Mr Awuku on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said conceding defeat is not a big deal for the NPP.

Rather, he urged Mr Mahama to prepare his concession speak in advance because he will lose the election again.

“We have won and lost elections before so conceding is not difficult but he [Mahama] should not waste time in conceding defeat,” he advised.

The NPP National Organiser maintained that the NPP will not be complacent ahead of such crucial elections in spite of the massive feat chalked by the government.

“The NPP is not going to be complacent in 2020; we will work like baboons,” Mr Awuku added.

