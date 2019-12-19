Some high profile persons have been caught breaking road rules and regulations on the East Legon tunnel road.

READ THIS: 7 reasons why your periods are missing and you are not pregnant

In the video, a woman in a Toyota Prado, who identified herself as a senior staff of the Central Bank, was caught neglecting road markings to get ahead of traffic towards the tunnel.

Pensions Manager for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, was also apprehended for using unauthorised number plates.

SEE THIS: Coup plot trial: State prosecutors abusing their powers – Defence lawyer

Another culprit was a military officer who initially sped off, but was pursued by police officers and brought back to the point of arrest.

ALSO: Ghana rice to get special identification stickers

The exercise, known as War Against Indiscipline, is an initiative to fight against indiscipline on the part of drivers on the road.