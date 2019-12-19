The Northern Regional Police have found Jennifer Selome who was allegedly kidnapped about a week ago in Tamale, the Northern regional capital.

According to the police, Jennifer was spotted in Tongo in the Upper East region by someone they referred to as a Good Samaritan wandering and looking traumatised.

The police said the Good Samaritan sent her to the Tongo police station and the police in Tongo subsequently relayed the message to Tamale.

A statement signed by the Northern regional crime officer Superintendent Otuo Acheampong said Jennifer narrated to the police that she boarded a tricycle but was allegedly sprayed with a substance, gagged and blindfolded.

She said she was taken to an unknown location after being transported in six different vehicles.

He said Jennifer alleged that she was kidnapped together with a 12-year-old who later escaped.

Superintendent Otou said Jennifer has been reunited with her family and was taken to a health facility for medical examination.

He added that investigation continues.