A Rocha Ghana, an environmental non-profit organisation, says it has read the statements made by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation during a meeting with journalists.

A statement signed by Daryl Bosu, Depuy National Coordinator of A Rocha Ghana in response said: “To be clear, civil society’s concerns are over the location proposed for bauxite mining – that is, the mountain tops – as this is within Atewa’s legally protected area and is also the most critical for biodiversity and clean water.”

“Instead of another biodiversity report, an independent Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (ESIA) is what is urgently needed to document how mining will impact on the forest, species, habitats, ecosystem services, livelihoods and access to clean water,” the statement added.

He added: “A number of aluminium user companies have already stated their objections to aluminium produced with bauxite from Atewa.”

The statement said the destruction of state gazetted forests by illegal activities should be the concern.

“We urge Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation to work with us to explore these green investments for the benefits of Ghanaians today and tomorrow,” he appealed.