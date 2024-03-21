Chiefs and people of Nyinahin-Mpasaaso have held a durbar to welcome the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and Mytilineos S.A into the community.

This follows the selection and announcement of Mytilineos S.A as strategic partner to develop portions of Nyinahin bauxite resources and build a refinery, known as Project 3A.

Mytilineos is an industrial and energy multinational company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

It was a euphoric atmosphere as the people of Nyinahin-Mpasaaso and surrounding communities thronged the durbar grounds to welcome senior executives of GIADEC and Mytilineos.

Omanhene of Mpasaso traditional area, Nana Tabiri Gyansah III and Bantamahene, Nana Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graced the occasion.

Also in attendance were Isaac Kofi Marfo and Joseph Frimpong Bonsu, District Chief Executives of Atwima-Mponua, and Ahafo Ano South West respectively.

GIADEC’s 19-member committee of Mpasaaso and Nyinahene, the district police personnel and other key stakeholders within the area were also present for the big occasion.

Bantamahene Nana Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI, described the occasion as a historic event that will inspire hope in the people.

He emphasized that the execution of Project 3A, which involves the development of a mine and a refinery, will boost the local economy and transform the lives of the people and communities.

He noted that the project has their emphatic support and made a passionate appeal to GIADEC and Mytilineos to consider, first, residents of the area for employment opportunities.

He further urged the partners on the project to conduct their operations in a manner that respects the culture of the people and upholds environmental standards.

The Omanhene of Mpasaso traditional area, Nana Tabiri Gyansah III on his part, reiterated the call on GIADEC and Mytilineos to prioritize the local people at every phase of the project.

This, he said, would ensure that the project receive the buy-in of the people and give the partners the ‘license to operate’.

Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Michael Ansah thanked the Chiefs and people of Nyinahin-Mpasaaso for welcoming GIADEC and Mytilineos and assured them that local content which will involve using local artisans, sub-contractors and providing skills training for the youth was at the heart of the plans of both GIADEC and Mytilineos.

He emphasised that Mytilineos is a world class company with demonstrable experience and track record of upholding global environmental standards in their operations and has been carefully selected to lead execution of Project 3A, working with GIADEC.

The CEO added that Mytilineos can only succeed if the company gets the full support and co-operation from the chiefs and people of the area.

Mr. Ansah commended President Akufo-Addo for his relentless support, adding that the collaboration between Mytilineos and GIADEC, will play a major role in the realisation of the vision of developing an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

Administrative Director of Mytilineos, Dimitrios Kakarouchas stated that Mytilineos would leverage on the existing relationship built with the Ghanaian people over the years through the company’s involvement in Ghana’s energy sector and deepen their understanding of the people and local environment as they expand into metals.

He said that Mytilineos would take initiatives that would empower the local communities, create quality job opportunities and stimulate economic activity.

After the durbar, the Chiefs joined the team from GIADEC and Mytilineos to climb up the hills for the symbolic opening and entry into the project site where Mytilineos will, first, undertake Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) to establish the bauxite quantities.

The delegaton from GIADEC & Mytilineos S.A had earlier on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to introduce Mytilineos to Otumfuo.

ABOUT GIADEC

GIADEC is a state-owned company responsible for the development of an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

The company’s portfolio of assets includes mining rights to all of Ghana’s 900 million tonnes of bauxite reserves, 100% shares in Valco – Ghana’s smelting company and interest in Ghana Bauxite Company Limited, a producing mine that has been operating for over 70 years.

Through strategic partnerships, GIADEC, will hold equity stakes in new mines and refineries to be established, and drive integration of the bauxite – aluminium value chain to create value.

GIADEC is guided by its core values of Integrity, Respect and Execution excellence. The company believes in shared prosperity, sustainability and adherence to responsible environmental and operational practices.

For more information visit www.giadec.com , follow @officialgiadec on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mytilineos

Founded in Greece in 1990, MYTILINEOS has evolved into an industrial and energy multinational company, publicly listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. With an extensive presence across 5 continents and operations spanning 40 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia, MYTILINEOS has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the global market.

The company boasts a consolidated turnover of €6,306 million, showcasing robust financial performance and an EBITDA of €823 million, signifying its financial stability and growth trajectory. With a workforce of 6,144 direct and indirect employees, MYTILINEOS is committed to sustainable growth, guided by the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance indicators, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 30% by 2030 and achieve carbon-neutral business operations by 2050.

As a responsible corporate citizen, MYTILINEOS takes pride in its extensive social and environmental impact, reflected in its €3,058 million total social footprint, €120 million environmental expenditure, and €3.9 million social contributions.

The Metallurgy Sector at MYTILINEOS holds a leading position as the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer in the EU. It boasts world-class bauxite mining facilities, alumina refineries, and aluminum casthouses. In 2023, the company achieved a production capacity of ~240 Kt of Aluminum and ~870 Kt of Alumina, setting the standard for excellence in metallurgical production. The partner is proud to have reached an impressive 26% in Recycled Aluminium production, showcasing its commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

