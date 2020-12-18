The case involving a Savlugu chief and a parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were arrested over allegations of unlawful weapon possession, is far from over as police give a briefing on ongoing investigations.

The leader of Duko was arrested following a search in his palace by the Northern Regional Police Command in conjunction with the military.

The inspection carried out on December 9, unearthed one AK-47 rifle, two gun magazines loaded with 40 rounds ammunition and a live cartridge, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) disclosed.

In the same press briefing, CID COP Yeboah added that the Duko Chief was picked up to assist with investigations for carrying the unlawful weapons approved for security agencies only.

In a new development, the chief faced the Tamale Magistrate Court and was granted bail of GH¢ 20,000 with two sureties.

He is, however, required to appear every Monday and Thursday.

In the case of the NDC candidate, he is reportedly yet to honour police invitation on the matter.







