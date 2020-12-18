Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi-Benefo, says the management of the club has absolute confidence in Fabio Gama.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Ghana Premier League side on a free transfer during the local transfer window, is yet to make his debut for the club.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics, supporters have questioned the management when the 28-year-old will make his debut for the club.

However, Mr Antwi-Benefo, speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, called for calm, noting that management knows what the Brazilain can offer the club.

“We have good players who can help us execute our mandate in the ongoing season,” he said.

“From our goalkeeping department to the defense, midfield and the striking position, we have good players in all the positions.

“We know the fans are expecting to see what Fabio Gama can offer the club but the management has absolute confidence in the Brazilian.

“We know what he can offer and we hope when his paper works are through, he will bring something different to the club.

“I am imploring the fans to stay calm and offer the needed support to the club,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will play Dreams FC in the matchday 6 fixtures on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu before hosting Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Caf Champions League preliminary round games.