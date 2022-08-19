Famous Ghanaian rapper and award-winning artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie in showbiz, has shared some throwback photos to inspire fans.

The rapper took to his Facebook page to advise the youth to have faith in themselves at all times.

Sarkodie shared photos of himself in his early days as an upcoming artiste to motivate the young ones coming up.

He further indicated in his caption that the eagerness to achieve their aims will give them the reason to push for it.

“Always have faith in whatever you do but don’t forget the hunger for it will surely give you motivation and determination to go for it,” he noted.

“Set no limitations on yourself and don’t forget to put in work,” Sarkodie added.

