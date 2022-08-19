The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has retrieved some CCTV footages identifying some suspects in Thursday’s violent clash between students of the Unity Hall and University Hall.

The video is expected to be handed over to the police to aid investigations into the incident.

The attack, described as unprovoked, left 12 people injured and nine vehicles damaged.

Though there were attempts to destroy the CCTV cameras, the visuals of the attack remain intact.

Dr Noris Bekoe is University Relations Officer.

He said Management of the University is scheduled to meet on Friday over the incident.

Dr Bekoe said the necessary measures would be adopted to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

Meanwhile, there is heavy deployment of police and military personnel to the University campus.

