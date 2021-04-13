‘Rebranding?’, the question on the lips of every Sark native after their boss, Sakodie, deleted all but two of his posts on Instagram.

The Rapperholic took his 4.3 million followers aback when he deleted thousands of posts he had created since he started using the app.

The two posts that survived the heat are ones he posted a week ago, a photo of him in the company of British rapper Giggs, and another photo of himself flaunting his plush car,

It is unclear the rapper’s intent for deleting all photos of his family, music, trips and property from the photo social networking platform.

SEE ALSO

However, his deleting spree did not affect his following and followers as that slot remains intact.

Other social media platforms, including his Twitter, still bears all his photos and tweets.