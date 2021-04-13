Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, and former Disney star, Brenda Song, welcomed their first child last week.

The baby boy has been named Dakota, after Mr Culkin’s late sister who passed away in 2008. The couple released a statement that read, “We’re overjoyed.”

In 2018, Mr Culkin spoke about having a child with Song in Joe Rogan’s podcast where he mentioned: “I’m gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

The two met during the filming of Changeland and have been together for over four years now.

He is known for appearing in films like the Home Alone series, Richie Rich, The Nutcracker among many others as a child star.

He will next be seen in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

Song gained fame after she appeared in the hit Disney show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She was last seen in the 2019 film Secret Obsession.