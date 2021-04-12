An eight-year-old girl, Infragilis Ayeyi, has treated the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku to some good tunes.

This was when Mr Awuku, as part of his birthday on Sunday, April 11, 2021, visited the home of the little girl with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bone) to celebrate.

With strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, young Ayeyi and her family welcomed Mr Awuku, popularly known in political circles as the Chief Capo and entourage, to their home.

Elated young Ayeyi took her place on the celebrant’s lap as she effortlessly performs Kari Jobe’s The Blessing song to commemorate the day.

Coupled with the spectacular performance, prayers were said for Mr Awuku after which he cut his cake with young Ayeyi.

He also spent the day with a donation to the Akuapem Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong.

Watch the video below: