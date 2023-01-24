Rapper Sarkodie has apologised to his colleague musician Samini after the latter described Sarkodie as a hypocrite on social media.

According to Samini, he is pained that ‘little brother’ Sarkodie will not reply his messages when he, Samini, responds to his calls urgently.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the My Own hitmaker said Sarkodie failed to give him some verses that he wanted for one of his songs on the Extended Play (EP) album last year.

“I sent him the verses and Sarkodie never replied. I kept messaging him, but he will read and never reply. I even sent him an invitation to the album listening, but he opened the message and never replied,” Samini told Andy Dosty.

“I was offended the way he treated me. I don’t message him for anything. I will not seek a verse from him knowing how he can delay and distort my plans. I don’t feel that it’s time to throw dust into people’s eyes or cover people’s deeds.”

When Andy Dosty asked to solve the matter amicably via backdoor, Samini said, “Sark you no force for me. We won’t have a conversation…”

Earlier, Samini had taken to Twitter to say he will never request or feature on any song with Sarkodie.

In a reply to a fan who wanted another banger from the duo, Samini laid bare discrepancies between them.

Responding to Samini’s stance on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Sarkodie apologised.

“Him feeling like that I don’t have any control. It’s not because I agree with everything he is saying… I treat things differently, and I won’t call it pain, but everyone has something happening to them. If you want to court saying this, there are people who will testify that I did things for them early and there are others who will say otherwise.”

Sarkodie continued, “sometimes it takes time, not because the music is not good. You can hear a song that might take time because I need to figure it out well. I will say sorry for how he feels. Not endorsing everything he is saying is the truth but if he feels like that I am sorry.”

MORE: