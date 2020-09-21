Valentine came early for actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio who has received outburst of love from her fans for turning a year older today.
As part of events to mark her birthday, she hit the studio to dazzle fans with some rose-themed photos.
The actress wore a red lingerie with gloves, revealing her thigh and beyond as she enjoys in a jacuzzi.
Her enjoyment came with a wine glass she was sipping from and a wide smile on her face.
Her rumoured lover, Lil Win, has sent her motivational message to guide her as she looks forward to her added year.
See photos below: