Valentine came early for actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio who has received outburst of love from her fans for turning a year older today.

As part of events to mark her birthday, she hit the studio to dazzle fans with some rose-themed photos.

The actress wore a red lingerie with gloves, revealing her thigh and beyond as she enjoys in a jacuzzi.

Her enjoyment came with a wine glass she was sipping from and a wide smile on her face.

Her rumoured lover, Lil Win, has sent her motivational message to guide her as she looks forward to her added year.

See photos below:

Sandra Sarfo Ababio’s jacuzzi birthday pictures

Sandra Sarfo Ababio’s jacuzzi birthday pictures

Sandra Sarfo Ababio’s jacuzzi birthday pictures