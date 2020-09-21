Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, is set to storm the studios of Adom TV for an exclusive interview with presenter Countryman Songo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced yesterday the government’s decision to allow the resumption of training for contact sports, with 25% spectators.

The Sports Minister will, at 1:pm tomorrow, September 22, throw more light on the directives for professional football and the way forward.

The hour-long interview will be televised on Ghana’s number one sports show, Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ and Asempa 94.7 FM.