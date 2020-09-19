The pretty girlfriend of Ghana Afrobeats and hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has flaunted her natural face in a latest photo and her fans are loving it.

In a new photo on the Instagram handle of the lady known in real life as Bridget Agyeman Boaten, she had no makeup on.

Fameye’s girlfriend, who is famed as Ohemaa on social media, was seen sitting on the passenger side of a car and showed off her natural beauty.

Ohemaa was wearing a pink shirt and held her hair back with a band.

What caught the eye of many admirers was the fact that even without makeup, she was looking flawlessly beautiful.

After she posted the photo, she gave it a very simple caption but her followers focused more on her pretty face.

She wrote: “Good morning.”

Many of her fans and followers, who saw the rather beautiful photo, took to the comment section to express their admiration for her.