Known to be the Ghanaian travelling lawyer, Sandra Ankobia’s birthday cake was just themed after her numerous travels.

Cake

She celebrated her birthday on May 18, 2020, and she made the best of it despite the coronavirus safety restrictions.

Among stylish female celebrities, only a few spend thousands of Ghana cedis travelling around the world and Miss Ankobia is definitely one of them.

Flashing back to her previous birthday celebrations, the Ghanaian lawyer, known for her sweet taste for fashion and travelling around, shared throwback photos and videos of how she marked her birthdays abroad for the past few years and the fact that she could not travel this year because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Regardless, she put in efforts to make her birthday a remarkable one this year with a mini- party and proved once again that she was the travelling goddess.

Her travel themed caked showed that although she couldn’t travel, she could still show her taste for travelling on her birthday.

In a post, the influencer showed her excitement for her birthday cake prepared by Cakes Indulgence Gh.

