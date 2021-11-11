Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has set tongues wagging on social media with beautiful photos.

The refined legal practitioner has been one of the sought-after Ghanaian female celebrities.

She has proved why she is one of the most talked-about female celebrities on social media.

In the photos, she displayed her high sense of fashion. From the photos, she was seen wearing a brown top matching it with brown hair.

She complemented her looks with a brown handbag as she poses beautifully for the camera.

She wrote: “Fire in my soul, grace in my heart.”