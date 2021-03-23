Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has dazzled social media users with her latest video.

The actress, who is the alleged girlfriend of comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, is one of the beautiful actresses in the country.

She has justified that with her new video.

In the video, she is seen in her bedroom looking so beautiful. From the video, the award-winning actress was seen applying lip gloss.

Looking at the video, she was also without makeup but still looked beautiful.

Captioning the video, she said: “Resting day… let me moisturise my lips and pass eer. I think my voice won’t be bad for a feature anaa mosi 3ny3? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ma mensin eeer.”

The video has, as expected, caught the attention of her fans.