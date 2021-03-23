Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, paid a visit to the camp of the Black Stars before their trip to South Africa.

The Black Stars team held their final training Tuesday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will leave for Johannesburg later today.

A total of 24 players trained today at the Stadium.

The team has been preparing for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana.

READ ALSO

The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 25.

Ghana needs just a point to seal the qualification for the 2021 Afcon that will be hosted in Cameroon.

The team will be without Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey but they will be available for the final group game against Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 28.

Ghana recorded a 2-0 win over South Africa in November 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kamal Sowah, Baba Iddirus, Kasim Nuhu and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the game.

The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with nine points after four games and are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.