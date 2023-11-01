Former Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom, has hinted that he wants to play for Asante Kotoko before he officially retires from active football.

The right-back played for the Ghana Premier League giants before joining Swiss side, FC Basel in 2008.

Inkoom, after ending his stay in Europe returned to Ghana and joined Hearts of Oak on a one-year deal.

However, the former Sekondi Hasaccas defender has left the club.

Inkoom, who is currently clubless says he wished to play for the Reds before he retires from football.

“I have always said that I will play for Kotoko again before I retire. It is my wish,” Inkoom told FOX FM.

“I signed one year with Hearts of Oak and now the contract has ended but I wish to play for Kotoko again before I quit the game,” he added.

Samuel Inkoom was part of the Black Stars team that featured at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

READ ALSO